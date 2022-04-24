IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $702.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $473.64 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

