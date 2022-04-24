Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Impel NeuroPharma to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Impel NeuroPharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impel NeuroPharma N/A -857.38% -100.77% Impel NeuroPharma Competitors -4,343.45% -115.55% -11.42%

This table compares Impel NeuroPharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Impel NeuroPharma $670,000.00 -$76.54 million -0.33 Impel NeuroPharma Competitors $1.83 billion $238.18 million -1.72

Impel NeuroPharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Impel NeuroPharma. Impel NeuroPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Impel NeuroPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Impel NeuroPharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impel NeuroPharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Impel NeuroPharma Competitors 6122 20670 43014 858 2.55

Impel NeuroPharma currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 489.20%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.23%. Given Impel NeuroPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Impel NeuroPharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Impel NeuroPharma rivals beat Impel NeuroPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. The company is also developing INP105, an upper nasal formulation of olanzapine for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in autism spectrum disorder; and INP107, an upper nasal formulation of carbidopa/levodopa, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

