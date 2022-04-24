Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells 49,500 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) Director Raffi Babikian sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$35,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at C$253,190.

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Raffi Babikian sold 500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$425.00.

Shares of LAM traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.73. 384,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,734. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.82 million and a PE ratio of -13.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.