Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to post ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.15. Insmed has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

