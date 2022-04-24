Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.34 Million

Analysts expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will report sales of $196.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.30 million and the highest is $197.38 million. Invacare posted sales of $196.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $872.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $863.60 million to $880.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $910.31 million, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $931.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invacare.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invacare during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Invacare has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Invacare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.