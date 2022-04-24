Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 173.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,561,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 323,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

