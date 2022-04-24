IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IQE from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of IQEPF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

