K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet Sells 80,000 Shares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$785,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$982,000.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

