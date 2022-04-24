K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells C$785,600.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$982,000.

CVE:KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Friday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.