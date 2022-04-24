KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will announce $573.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $604.40 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $581.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.37 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

