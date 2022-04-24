Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Head to Head Contrast

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Inventiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics -59.14% N/A -44.28% Inventiva N/A N/A N/A

77.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and Inventiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics $209.82 million 2.54 -$124.09 million ($1.71) -3.93 Inventiva $4.96 million 84.91 -$58.72 million N/A N/A

Inventiva has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventiva has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Karyopharm Therapeutics and Inventiva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33 Inventiva 0 0 1 0 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 72.19%. Inventiva has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 307.57%. Given Inventiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inventiva is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Summary

Inventiva beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1. Its lead compound, include XPOVIO in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma, and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Menarini Group to develop and commercialize NEXPOVIO for human oncology indications in Europe, including the United Kingdom; Latin America; and other countries. Its oral SINE compounds also designed to force nuclear accumulation in the levels of multiple tumor suppressor and growth regulatory proteins. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Inventiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of MPS VI subtype disease. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for developing new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Inventiva S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Daix, France.

