Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYUF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. Keyera has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

