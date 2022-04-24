Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.
Shares of KZR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,686. The stock has a market cap of $771.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.
In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.
About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
