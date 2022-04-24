Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Declares $0.47 Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 124.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.0%.

NYSE:KRP opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,630 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 232,329 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRP. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

