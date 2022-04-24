Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Plans Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 124.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.0%.

KRP stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $723,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

