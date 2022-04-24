Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.94.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 911,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after acquiring an additional 88,011 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 574,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

