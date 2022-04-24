Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

ADRNY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $23.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.