Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.14. 42,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,606. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.