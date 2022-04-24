Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.35 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

