Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.35 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

