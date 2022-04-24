LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.75 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.27.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

