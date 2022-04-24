Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $334,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,008,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,029.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $231,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,398. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.