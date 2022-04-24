Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 35.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LCID opened at 19.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 32.83.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

