LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. LXP Industrial Trust posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LXP Industrial Trust.
LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.
Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 2,414,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
