LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. LXP Industrial Trust posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LXP Industrial Trust.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 479,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 2,414,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.