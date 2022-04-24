LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LYB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.73.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 52.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 410,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 140,715 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 221.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

