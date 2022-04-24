LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LYB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.73.
Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 52.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 410,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 140,715 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 221.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
