Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. Sells 64,600 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total value of C$812,616.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,860,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$111,461,020.61.

Mill Road Capital III, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 3,900 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$49,947.69.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 500 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$6,175.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 2,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$22,820.00.

Shares of MDI traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.62. 140,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.57. The stock has a market cap of C$957.48 million and a PE ratio of 28.91. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87.

Major Drilling Group International ( TSE:MDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$138.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

