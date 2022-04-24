Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of MAT opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

