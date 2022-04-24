Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) versus Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Critical Contrast

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicinity Motor and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Mazda Motor 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Mazda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 2.01 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.16 -$297.52 million $0.63 5.57

Vicinity Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mazda Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor N/A N/A N/A Mazda Motor 2.63% 7.48% 3.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Vicinity Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor (Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Mazda Motor (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.