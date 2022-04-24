mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.42.

MDF has been the topic of several research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that mdf commerce will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.