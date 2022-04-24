Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth $66,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

