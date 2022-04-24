Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.10 ($10.86).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on B4B3 shares. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.45 ($9.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 million and a PE ratio of 76.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.10. Metro has a one year low of €6.75 ($7.26) and a one year high of €12.30 ($13.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

