Mill Road Capital III, L.P. Sells 3,900 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 3,900 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$49,947.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,836,840 shares in the company, valued at C$113,174,293.56.

Mill Road Capital III, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 64,600 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total value of C$812,616.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 500 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$6,175.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 2,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$22,820.00.

Shares of TSE MDI traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.62. 140,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,546. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$957.48 million and a PE ratio of 28.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.57.

Major Drilling Group International ( TSE:MDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$138.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.