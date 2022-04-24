Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 345.17 ($4.49).

MAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.03) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 228.40 ($2.97) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 191.90 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 334 ($4.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

