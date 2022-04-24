ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will report sales of $565.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.90 million. ModivCare reported sales of $456.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $106.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.08. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

