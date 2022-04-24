Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

