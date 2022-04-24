Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.90.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.