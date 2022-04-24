Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MONDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mondi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $39.65 on Friday. Mondi has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

