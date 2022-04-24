Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $674.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 757.6% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 312,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 275,792 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 146.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 219,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 125,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

