Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nerdy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Nerdy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nerdy.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $577.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of -0.37. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Nerdy worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

