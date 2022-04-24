Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after buying an additional 152,743 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Nestlé by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY opened at $129.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a one year low of $117.99 and a one year high of $141.95.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

