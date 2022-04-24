Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to Sell at Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.52. 37,460,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,961,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a 1-year low of $210.05 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.29 and a 200-day moving average of $504.09.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4,459.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

