Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.52. 37,460,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,961,613. Netflix has a 1-year low of $210.05 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day moving average is $504.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $368,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 47.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.