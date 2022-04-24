NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $637.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

