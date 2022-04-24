NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NPCE opened at $8.32 on Friday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 14.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 79.85% and a negative return on equity of 141.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

