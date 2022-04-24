Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 1-year low of $197.20 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nordson by 73,987.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

