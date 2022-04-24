Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.85 Million

Analysts predict that Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will post sales of $210.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.00 million and the lowest is $208.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $962.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $969.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuvei.

Get Nuvei alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Shares of NVEI opened at $58.12 on Friday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $20,908,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $8,877,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $3,575,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $10,868,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.