Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

ONTX stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

