OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 55,826 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 274.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

