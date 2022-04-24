Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OUTKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OUTKY opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.0487 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

