Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Panbela Therapeutics.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBLA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,247. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.11.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.