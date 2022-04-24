Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
PASG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other Passage Bio news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.
Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Passage Bio (PASG)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.