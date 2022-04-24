Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

PASG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Passage Bio news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 373,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

